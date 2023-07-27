Sunny Deol blames ‘political game’ for hatred across border

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol said the political blame game was responsible for hatred between India and Pakistan, while there is love on both sides.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ on Wednesday, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, who was joined by the cast and makers of the film, said in Hindi, “There should be no conflict, there is an equal amount of love on both sides [India and Pakistan].”

“It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, which will be seen in this film as well. The common people of both the nations do not want to fight, as we are essentially one and the same,” he added.

His remarks were severely criticised by locals on the micro-blogging site Twitter, now-called X, who claimed that the comments were to convince Pakistani audience to watch the film and demanded the boycott of ‘Gadar 2’ in India.

As for the film, the sequel to the same-titled 2001 period drama, ‘Gadar 2’, helmed and produced by Anil Sharma, co-starring Deol with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, is slated to hit theatres on August 11.

Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel makes severe allegations against producer