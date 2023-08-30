Sunny Deol breaks silence on his feud with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol addressed his years-old feud with ‘Darr’ co-star Shahrukh Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sunny Deol, who is currently basking on the success of his latest release ‘Gadar 2’, spoke about his old tiff with megastar Shahrukh Khan, after he questioned the latter’s way to stardom, which resulted in the two not speaking to each other for 16 long years.

“About the past issues – whatever they were, I would say time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s the way life should be,” Deol said while speaking about ‘Pathaan’ star’s congratulatory call to him after watching ‘Gadar 2’.

“Shahrukh Khan had seen the film. Before that, he had called me and wished me well. He was so happy, and he told me ‘I’m so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said thank you,” Deol shared. “Then I spoke to his wife [Gauri Khan] and his son [Aryan Khan]. And he said tonight we are going to be watching this film.”

“After that, he had seen it, and I think that is when he tweeted,” he added.

Yeah loved it!! https://t.co/Hd6hc6hi8Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

“It was so beautiful. Many times I’ve also called him up and we shared our thoughts on certain things.”

Moreover, regarding their feud, Deol clarified, “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai (there was no question of not talking).”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Gadar 2’ recently dethroned Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ as the fastest Hindi language film to earn INR450 crore at the Box Office.

“Gadar 2, Sorry Gutter 2,” KRK brutally bashes Sunny Deol’s sequel