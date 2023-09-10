Sunny Deol opens up about fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol reflected on his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Darr (1993).

After co-starring in Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol went 16 years without speaking to each other.

During the filming of movie Darr, Sunny was dissatisfied with how his character, the protagonist, was portrayed in the film. He felt that SRK’s character, Rahul Mehra, the antagonist, was being glorified while his character, an Indian Navy officer, was depicted as weak.

In a recent conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol discussed his feud with SRK. Sunny commented, “A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up.”

Following the film’s release, SRK and Sunny Deol did not communicate for 16 years.

However, last week, Sunny Deol pulled the plug on the feud by not only inviting Shah Rukh Khan to the success party of Gadar 2 but also posing with him for the cameras.

Gadar 2 has phenomenal business at the box office.