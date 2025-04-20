Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Jaat’ success, shares plans for second part

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has reacted to the box office performance of his action film ‘Jaat,’ which was released on April 10, 2025.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which he was walking among the mountains.

In the video, Sunny Deol said, “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat k liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi (You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this).”

He added, “Main aksar waadiyon mein ghumne ajata hoon, kyuki mujhe bohut accha lagta hai. Kuch dino mein main apni Border ki shooting k liye nikal jaunga (I often take a trip to the mountains because I like it a lot. I’ll leave in a few days to shoot my film Border). Love you.”

In the caption of his Instagram video, the Bollywood actor wrote, “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat. Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta (Your love is my strength. Your zeal is my success).”

Pertinent to note here that Sunny Deol has confirmed plans to develop a sequel to the film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, known for Telugu hits, the film stars Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda as the antagonist alongside Viineet Kumar Siingh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Swarupa Ghosh in key roles.

‘Jaat’ tells the story of Tunga Rana (Randeep Hooda) terrorising villages with the help of his family members.

The trailer of the film shows Sunny Deol introducing himself as ‘Jaat’ on a mission to fix Rana’s cruelty.