Sunny Deol drops special video announcing Jaat trailer coming soon

Sunny Deol has excited fans by sharing a special video announcing that the trailer for his upcoming action film Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda will be released soon.

The behind-the-scenes footage from the sets has left fans eagerly waiting, with many calling it a blockbuster in the making. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to post a video where he gives fans an exclusive tour of the sets. His caption, “#JaatTrailer coming soon. Tera #Jaat,” has sparked excitement among fans, with many flooding the comments with fire and heart emojis, eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

Adding to the buzz, Sunny Deol recently introduced Randeep Hooda as Ranatunga, the powerful antagonist in Jaat.

A short teaser showcased Randeep in a gripping avatar, first sitting inside a police station among prisoners before transitioning into a more intense scene where he sits outside in the rain, covered in a rustic jute sack, lighting a cigarette with a piercing stare.

As the clip progresses, his character unleashes his fury, gripping a knife with deadly precision.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat features an impressive supporting cast, including Viineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, with action sequences designed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by S Thaman, while Rishi Punjabi has taken charge of the cinematography.

Beyond Jaat, Randeep Hooda will be seen in an upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar, set for a December release.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is also working on Lahore 1947 opposite Preity Zinta and the much-anticipated war film Border 2.