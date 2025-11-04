Sunny Kaushal’s funny birthday tribute to mother wins hearts

After making a recent music debut with a Punjabi rap song, Sunny Kaushal paid tribute to his mother on her big day through a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the star Sunny Kaushal shared a funny video of himself performing the Happy Birthday song on a karaoke speaker on November 3, Monday.

The Indian star wrote alongside the reel, “Happy birthday to you, Maa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

However, the 36-year-old celebrity’s mother was seen laughing out loud as he sang the birthday song in his mischievous style.

In fact, his brother and Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal also revealed a heartwarming picture with their mother on the special day.

“Happy Birthday, Maate,” Vicky Kaushal, who is expecting his first child with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, wrote on a post, showing Mrs. Kaushal’s delighted reaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Moreover, Sunny Kaushal, on the other side, started his showbiz career before stepping into acting as an assistant director on My Friend Pinto and Gunday.

The renowned celebrity commenced his acting career along with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, a 2016 comedy drama, but the sports biopic Gold performance brought him recognition worldwide.

Furthermore, Sunny Kaushal, following the recognition, got many opportunities in many film projects, including Shidat, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, as well as the web series The Forgotten Army Azaadi Ke Liye.