Sunrise on the Reaping: A Haunting Exploration of Propaganda and Despair in Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games Prequel

Suzanne Collins’ fifth installment in the Hunger Games saga, Sunrise on the Reaping, released on March 18, 2025, delves into the harrowing tale of Haymitch Abernathy, the grizzled mentor to Katniss and Peeta. Set 24 years before the events of the original trilogy, this prequel chronicles Haymitch’s brutal experience in a Hunger Games where tributes faced double the usual competition, amplifying the stakes and savagery.

A Dual Narrative: Prequel and Sequel

Functioning as both a prequel to the iconic Hunger Games trilogy and a thematic sequel to The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2020), Sunrise on the Reaping weaves a complex narrative tapestry. It builds on the propaganda-centric worldbuilding established in prior novels, with Collins herself noting through Scholastic that the story probes “the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative.” This theme, a cornerstone of the series, reaches its zenith here, exposing how the Capitol’s manipulative storytelling shatters Haymitch’s life. A film adaptation is already in development, promising to bring this visceral story to the screen.

Strengths: Emotional Depth and Refined Prose

The novel’s greatest triumph lies in its unflinching portrayal of Haymitch’s descent. The early chapters mirror the structure of the original trilogy, tracing the lead-up to and execution of the Games with a familiar yet gripping cadence. However, the post-Games narrative takes a devastating turn, plunging into unrelenting darkness. Collins spares no emotional blow, crafting a tale that is both gut-wrenching and profound. Haymitch’s predetermined fate as a broken, alcoholic rebel is rendered with unparalleled brutality, distinguishing his quieter, less triumphant rebellion from Katniss’s fiery uprising.

This installment exists in a liminal space—between the nascent rebellion of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the revolution of the trilogy—where hope is stifled, and suffering reigns. Collins’ prose has evolved noticeably, shedding the occasional clumsiness of the earlier books for a smoother, more evocative flow that enhances the story’s emotional weight.

Weaknesses: Familiar Ground and Over-Reliance on Fanservice

Despite its emotional potency, Sunrise on the Reaping struggles to break new ground. The plot closely echoes the first two novels, making it feel derivative until its shattering conclusion. While The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes expanded Panem’s lore by showcasing a raw, formative version of the Games, this prequel leans heavily on familiar tropes, limiting its worldbuilding ambition.

The novel’s deep ties to the existing series exacerbate this issue. Numerous characters from other books appear, and references to absent figures, including a cameo from Katniss’s father, feel like indulgent fanservice. While these nods may delight longtime readers, they do little to broaden the universe’s scope. Additionally, the inclusion of songs, a carryover from The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, disrupts the pacing. These musical interludes, challenging to envision on the page, falter where their cinematic counterparts may succeed.

Verdict: A Brutal, Compelling Addition to the Saga

Sunrise on the Reaping is the most harrowing and melancholic chapter in the Hunger Games series, delivering a gripping yet anguished portrait of Haymitch Abernathy. While its reliance on familiar plot structures and excessive callbacks temper its innovation, the novel’s searing exploration of propaganda and its soul-crushing finale elevate it to a must-read. Collins masterfully exposes how authoritarian narratives destroy lives, making this a poignant commentary wrapped in a tragic tale.

Rating: 8.5/10