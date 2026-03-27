Pakistan bearing heavy burden in fight against terrorism, Congressman Tom Suozzi Says

US Congressman Tom Suozzi said Pakistan is carrying a significant and often underrecognized burden in the global fight against terrorism, stressing that the international community should acknowledge its contributions.

Speaking during a virtual press conference alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Suozzi described terrorism as a major global challenge and noted that Pakistan has been at the forefront of efforts to counter the threat.

Suozzi, who chairs the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, highlighted the importance of the decades-long U.S.-Pakistan partnership, calling it a critical relationship spanning more than 80 years. He also pointed to Pakistan’s economic trajectory and future potential as areas deserving greater international attention.

Expressing support for stronger bilateral ties, Suozzi said the United States is interested in increasing investment in Pakistan, emphasizing that economic development plays a key role in improving security conditions. He voiced concern over the impact of terrorism on development in Balochistan, adding that Pakistan’s strategic geographic location positions it as an important global player.

Ambassador Sheikh said Pakistan remains a frontline state in the global war against terrorism and has suffered heavily as a result. He noted that the Pakistani people continue to confront the threat, particularly terrorism emanating from neighboring Afghanistan, often at great human cost.

The ambassador also underscored Pakistan’s longstanding diplomatic role in promoting global peace, including its historic efforts in facilitating rapprochement between the United States and China.

Addressing recent tensions between the United States and Iran, Suozzi said Pakistan could play a constructive mediating role given its relations with both countries. Sheikh added that Pakistan’s prime minister has already outlined the country’s position and reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to pursuing a peaceful resolution, while noting that the ultimate responsibility lies with the parties involved.

During the press conference, concerns were also raised on difficulties faced by Pakistanis in obtaining U.S. visas. Suozzi said he would work with Republican lawmakers to address the issue and is considering writing to the administration to seek improvements.