Suparco predicts Muharram ul Haram moon sighting on June 26 eve

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast likely sighting of Muharram ul Haram 1447 moon on June 26 evening and the first day of the month and the new Hijri year on June 27.

The Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram) likely to fall on July 06 in the country.

In a statement the Suparco said that the crescent of Muharram ul Haram 1447 Hijri is expected to be born on June 25 at 3:32 PM, its age will be around 28:15 hours at the sunset on June 26.

“An expected duration between the sunset and the moonset at coastal areas will be 75 minutes,” a spokesman of the Suparco said.

“This duration will provide sufficient and positive conditions for visibility and sighting of the Muharram ul Haram moon,” according to the statement.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Thursday for sighting of the Muharram ul Haram 1447 Hijri crescent.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the moon.