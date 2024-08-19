Super Blue Moon to ornament Pakistan’s sky tonight

KARACHI: A rare celestial spectacle, the Super Blue Moon, will be sighted in Pakistan on Monday, August 19, 2024, (tonight) at 11:26PM.

The Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) said that the celestial event will mark Pakistan’s first Super Moon, with the next three set to be visible on September 18, October 17, and November 15 this year.

The Super Blue Moon, an astronomical event where the moon appears 14% larger and brighter due to its close proximity to Earth.

The Moon’s orbit around Earth isn’t a perfect circle, there are times when it’s closer to Earth. The moon will be approximately 226,000 miles from Earth, offering a sight to behold. It looks biggest to us earthlings.

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming moon tonight is a Seasonal Blue Moon, as this event won’t be observed again until 2037.

The term “Blue Moon” doesn’t refer to the moon actually changing its color. It is originated from a peculiar event in the 19th century when a volcanic eruption created unique atmospheric conditions, causing the full moon to take on a bluish tint.

The idiom “Once in a Blue Moon” thus come to signify a rare event.

The moon doesn’t actually grow bigger — it just looks that way.

According to NASA, the term refers to when the Moon, either its full or new lunar phase, syncs up with a close swing around Earth. That is, when it’s within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth.