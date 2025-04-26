Super Diva: ARY Digital is back with a grand reality series!

Pakistan’s leading entertainment channel, ARY Digital, is back with a grand reality show, ‘Super Diva’, a one-of-its-kind fashion competition, judged and hosted by the country’s ace couturier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The 12 super-talented divas, including Sonia Chaudhry, Nehlofer Irani, Syed Misha Khan, Noor Hira, Rakeeba Khan, Rameen Faiz, Sheeza Malik, Shanzey Mansha, Noor Fatima, Romaisa Tariq, Maham Mirza and Esha Malik, are all set to enter the plush ‘Villa of Dreams’, an amalgamation of ‘fashion and reality’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Throughout the five-week competition, these up-and-coming fashion stars will be living under one roof for 24 hours and will participate in different tasks assigned by judges and mentors to outshine their competitors and save themselves from weekly eliminations.

From fashion tasks to the intense competition and shared space reality, that one girl, to survive it all, will be crowned the first Super Diva of Pakistan at the end of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

‘Super Diva’, co-judged by renowned celebrity stylist Tabesh Khoja, aka Khojii, with host HSY, will start airing from Monday, April 28, at 10 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Also Read: ‘Everyone looks literally the same…’: HSY takes a jibe at celebrities opting for beauty procedures