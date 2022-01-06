Super Environmentalist: meet Rehmat Ali on his mission to save nature

UPPER CHITRAL: Rehmat Ali Jaffar Dost is the guy behind a number of clean and green Pakistan initiatives, whose voice resounded in the government chambers to resolve climate crisis.

As Chairman Chitral Heritage and Environment Protection Society (CHEPS), Dost makes sure there is no littering within his sight and he has also trained a number of people who now share his vigor and passion to save planet earth. As much as they can.

“In my whole life I have never littered the lands,” The Super Environmentalist says as he goes on to express his love for nature. “People say they love the nature for it’s like their mother, but they just say it whereas I practically play out on my pledges.

Rehmat Ali Jaffar Dost’s works as an environmentalist have been acknowledged by governments and even Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised this bid. Now the clean and green Pakistan owes much to Environmentalist Rehmat Ali for his ideas and his relentless efforts to contribute his bit.

