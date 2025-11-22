Super Highway tragedy: Man dead, another injured after dumper runs over motorcycle

KARACHI: Karachi traffic police have seemingly failed to prevent tragic fatalities caused by heavy traffic, as another person lost his life after a dumper ran over him on the Super Highway. One person was also wounded, ARY News reported.

According to the Malir Police spokesman, the accident occurred within the limits of Malir Cantt Police Station near Zikriya Goth on the Super Highway when the dumper ran over a motorcycle.

Forty-five-year-old Shahid died on the spot, while 70-year-old Ghulam Nabi sustained injuries and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital via ambulance, the police said.

Police took action and arrested the dumper driver and impounded the dumper.

Karachi’s roads remain hazardous as heavy vehicles claim hundreds of lives each year, underscoring its worsening traffic congestion and lack of safety measures.

Within one year, hundreds of lives, including women and children, have been lost due to fatal trailer, dumper and bus accidents in Pakistan’s largest city, raising grave concerns regarding enforcement and road safety enforcement in Karachi.

Rescue officials recently issued alarming figures showing that heavy vehicles have claimed 219 lives across Karachi during the past 308 days alone, underscoring their grave danger on city’s roads.

Based on data released this year, 733 people have died in road accidents this year; 569 men, 72 women, 70 children and 22 girls.

Officials reported that 10,651 individuals were injured in various accidents, with 505 boys and 154 girls being affected.

Rescue data indicates that among the 219 deaths caused by heavy vehicles in 2025 alone, 40 were crushed by dumpers; 82 by trailers; 49 by water tankers; 19 by Mazda trucks and 29 by buses.

Due to an increase in heavy vehicle usage in residential and commercial areas during peak hours, accidents involving large trucks are becoming increasingly frequent.

The rising death toll has again raised serious concerns about poor traffic management in the city and an absence of safety measures designed to safeguard pedestrians and commuters.