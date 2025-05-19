Super Tax Case: FBR lawyers conclude arguments in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s lawyers concluded their arguments over the Income Tax Ordinance Section IV-B, during hearing on the Super Tax in the Supreme Court’s constitutional bench on Monday.

“Will you give your rejoinder on Section IV-B,” Justice Aminuddin Khan asked the companies lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, who requested to the court to provide arguments of Dr. Shahnawaz and other lawyers in written form. “I will submit my rejoinder after reading arguments of other lawyers in case,” lawyer said.

“I want to bring attention of the learned court on three decisions over section IV-B”, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman said.

“All these decisions said that an additional tax can be enforced for a specific purpose,” AAG said.

Justice Aminuddin directed the AAG to submit it in writing. AAG told the bench he has received the case file this morning.

Companies lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan will begin his arguments on Thursday.

The Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the case until May 22.

The Supreme Court in previous hearing sought the complete record of cases pending in all five high courts regarding Super Tax.

A five-member Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, hearing the case regarding the Super Tax.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced a super-tax of 10 percent on large-scale manufacturers and industries in the country and said that industries related to steel, cement, sugar, oil and gas, fertilizers, energy and terminal, and textile will face a 10 percent tax.

In addition, he said that the super tax will also be imposed on the banking and cigarette sectors.