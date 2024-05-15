Supergirl: Milly Alcock’s DC movie gets a release date

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock is set to debut on June 26, 2026, in Imax.

The movie is the second feature after James Gunn’s Superman to have been set for release under the transformed DC Universe, Variety reported.

Milly Alcock, famed for her role in House of the Dragon will play the lead role of Girl of Steel alongside Craig Gillespie.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will revolve around Girl of Steel leaving Earth and traveling through the cosmos with her canine, Krypto the Superdog, in an attempt to escape a life under the shadow of her cousin, Superman.

The film will show her encountering an alien girl named Ruthye, who is out to avenge the death of her father and recruits Supergirl to help her.

The movie was adapted from the 2022 comic book series written by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

It will be Milly Alcock’s second major role after she impressed with her acting performance in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Alcock screen tested for the role in January on the set of James Gunn’s Superman as she wore the Supergirl suit.

Gunn in January 2023 announced the project, saying that the character would be “much more hardcore” than the earlier versions after Kara Zor-El watched her home planet’s destruction before arriving at Earth.

“She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” Gunn said.