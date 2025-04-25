Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow video leak hints at major storyline change

Filming for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is in full swing, and a new video leak from the set has sparked fresh speculation about the movie’s direction.

Recent leaked video footage shared online shows the construction of a detailed American town, which is a surprising choice, given that the original comic takes place mostly in outer space.

The upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film stars Milly Alcock, known for House of the Dragon, as Kara Zor-El. The movie is being directed by Craig Gillespie, who also directed Cruella.

The film is part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, and it’s based on the hit comic book series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

In the original comics, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow tells the story of Kara Zor-El on her 21st birthday. Feeling lost and unsure of her place in the universe, she travels to a distant planet to reflect.

There, she meets a young girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll, who is out for revenge after a mercenary kills her father. Supergirl, along with Ruthye and Krypto the Superdog, embarks on a powerful space adventure in search of justice.

Because the comic book version of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow happens almost entirely in space, the appearance of a large Earth-based set has raised questions.

It now seems likely that the film will spend more time on Supergirl’s life on Earth, either at the start of her journey or perhaps at the end.

James Gunn has said this new version of Supergirl will be very different.

According to him, “She watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

With Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow shaping up to be a key part of DC’s future, fans are eager to see how this Earth setting will change the story.

Whether the town becomes a major part of her backstory or simply a temporary stop, this fresh take on Supergirl promises a bold step for the new DC Universe.