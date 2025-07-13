‘Superman’ set for $123mn opening

Filmmaker James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ has made a smashing box office debut with an expected $123 million opening weekend on Sunday.

The film, starring David Corenswet as the Man on Steel, is the first in the rebooted DC Universe, led by Gunn.

Industry analysts expected ‘Superman’ to revive the DC Studios at the box office after it earned 22.5 million in previews.

The film debuted with a $56 million debut on Friday, July 11, the second biggest of 2025 after ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ which earned $57.11 million earlier this year.

According to a Deadline report, ‘Superman’ is bringing around $37 million on Saturday, the second day of its release.

Citing sources, the publication reported that the film was on the way to around $123 million opening.

If the figures turn out to be true, ‘Superman’ will be the studio’s second $100 million-plus opening this year after ‘A Minecraft Movie’ ($162 million).

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has not revealed the official box office earnings of the film, helmed by DC Studios chief James Gunn.

It is to be noted here that the last standalone Superman film, ‘Man of Steel,’ collected $116 million in the opening weekend.

Currently running theatres, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ stars David Corenswet as the titular character, Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, while Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane.

Other cast members include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Guy Gardner as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.