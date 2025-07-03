James Gunn explains why Nicholas Hoult missed out on ‘Superman’ role

‘Superman’ director James Gunn has opened up about why he picked David Corenswet over Nicholas Hoult in the titular role.

The upcoming film in Gunn’s new DC Universe stars Corenswet as the Man of Steel, while Hoult plays the villain, Lex Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult took fans by surprise when he revealed in an interview that he auditioned for the lead role in ‘Superman’ the same day as David Corenswet.

Fans were curious about the reason behind James Gunn‘s decision to go for Corenswet instead of the ‘X-Men’ actor.

The notable filmmaker has now revealed his casting decision for the hotly anticipated DC Universe film.

“A lot of time casting is finding the right person for the right role. Most people [auditioning for Superman] weren’t doing anything wrong, they just didn’t fit how I envisioned this Superman to be,” James Gunn said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

He added, “Nicholas Hoult auditioned. He’s a great actor. Some might say he’s better than David in certain ways, but he just didn’t fit the role. That’s why he didn’t get that.”

According to the filmmaker, the Hollywood actor missed out on the part as he was “more controlled”, which did not match with his idea for Lois Lane, the female lead of the film.

“I wanted to make sure we had that chemistry right. The truth is Nicholas, who is a more controlled actor, had a really good chemistry with another Lois who was less controlled. They were opposites. David [Corenswet] had better chemistry with Rachel [Brosnahan] because she’s a very controlled actor and Davis is a little bit more loose. That creates a different dynamism on screen,” the ‘Superman’ director said.