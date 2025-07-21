‘Superman’ dominates Box Office again in second weekend

The Man of Steel has staying power: ‘Superman’ topped the North American box office for a second week running and surpassed the $400 million mark worldwide, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Riding largely positive reviews, the latest big-budget action film featuring the iconic superhero from Warner Bros. and DC Studios earned $57.3 million in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations said.

That puts its North American take at $235 million and its international sales at $171 million — or $406 million globally.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ – the latest instalment in the blockbuster dinosaur saga – also held its ground in second place at $23.4 million. Its worldwide total stands at $647.2 million.

The Universal film, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, takes viewers to an abandoned island research facility, where secrets – and genetically mutated dinosaurs – are lurking.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, a sequel to two 1990s slasher hits that bring back the franchise’s original stars Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt, opened in third place at a disappointing $13 million.

“This is another horror series returning after a long layoff, in this case after 27 years,” said industry analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

“Generally, the layoffs don’t bother these films; in fact, they get stronger… that’s not happening here.”

‘Smurfs’, the latest film featuring the adorable blue creatures and starring Rihanna as Smurfette, opened in a lacklustre fourth place with $11 million in North American ticket sales.

‘F1: The Movie’, the Apple and Warner Bros. flick starring Brad Pitt as a washed-up Formula One driver who gets one last shot at redemption, finished in fifth place at $9.6 million.

“The current lineup in theatres is strong, with a broad selection of big titles including superheroes, action, monsters, horror and animation,” said Gross.

‘Superman’ will soon get a new superhero rival when Marvel’s hotly anticipated ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ starring Pedro Pascal hits theatres in the coming days.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ ($5.4 million)

‘Eddington’ ($4.3 million)

‘Elio’ ($2.0 million)

‘Lilo & Stitch’ ($1.5 million)

’28 Years Later’ ($1.3 million)

