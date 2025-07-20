‘Superman’ soars past $400m globally

‘Superman,’ directed by filmmaker James Gunn, continued its exceptional run at the box office, crossing the $400m mark globally on Sunday.

The DC Studios film, led by David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, opened in the US theatres on July 11.

After earning $22.5 million in box office previews, the film generated $56.5 million on its opening day in the US, the second biggest of the year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Superman’ earned $57.2 million on its 10th day on Sunday to take the domestic box office tally to $235 million.

Outside of the US, the James Gunn directorial added around $45.2 million for a tally of $171.8 million.

The Sunday box office figures have guided the DC Studios movie to $406.8 million globally.

Read more: How did Henry Cavill react to being cast out of ‘Superman’?

According to the publication, ‘Superman,’ in its second weekend, has already surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’ ($383 million), and is now eyeing to overtake Marvel’s 2025 film, ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ which generated $415 million worldwide.

Apart from David Corenswet as Superman, the film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Other cast members include Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Meanwhile, other box office notables include ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth,’ which crossed $600 million globally in its third weekend.

‘I know What You Did Last Summer’ reboot ranks in third with an estimated $13 million on Sunday.