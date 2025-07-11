Superman flies to $22.5 million in box office previews

Filmmaker James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ has scored the biggest earnings of the year in the box office previews.

The film, starring David Corenswet as the lead, earned $22.5 million in box office previews, the biggest of the year, as per a report by Variety.

The earnings are also the highest for James Gunn, overtaking ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ previews of $17.5 million.

According to industry experts, the film is expected to generate between $120 million and $130 million in the opening weekend at the domestic box office in the US.

Other industry trackers have put the DC Universe film at more than $140 million.

Analysts suggest that the film, led by David Corenswet, might hit the $200 million mark globally in the opening weekend.

The James Gunn directorial is considered a big step towards the revival of the DC Studios after recent box office duds, such as ‘The Flash,’ ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods,’ and ‘Blue Beetle.’

It is to be noted here that Zack Snyder’s ‘Man of Steel’ earned $21 million in previews in 2013.

The film, starring Henry Cavill as Superman, went on to collect $116 million in the opening weekend.

‘Superman,’ directed by James Gunn, is the first standalone film on the character.

The film stars David Corenswet as the titular character, Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, while Rachel Brosnahan stars as Lois Lane.

Other cast members include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Guy Gardner as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.