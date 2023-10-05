How ‘Superman: Legacy’ can possibly repeat the Batman mistakes? Read to know!

The new era of DC Extended Universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran is set to start with ‘Superman: Legacy’, however, by possibly repeating a similar narrative mistake as in Batman during Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

While superhero movie aficionados keenly await more details on ‘Superman: Legacy’, which will officially reboot the DC Universe since the creative duo Gunn and Safran were appointed as the co-chairmen, the regularly emerging casting updates are raising their anticipation.

As per the buzz, though heroes like Hawkgirl, who will officially enter the universe with the title, and Green Lantern have been confirmed for ‘Superman: Legacy’, the main focus of the plotline, will obviously follow Clark Kent and his adventures as Superman.

However, one major update on the narrative suggests that the makers follow the suit of Batman, skipping the backstory of the origin of the superhero in ‘Superman: Legacy’, in a similar way as Bruce Wayne’s becoming the Batman version as seen on screen.

“I think we’ve seen his origin enough in film at this time,” Gunn, who writes and directs the film, almost confirmed.

However, this trick did cause a few problems, which ‘Superman: Legacy’ would surely need to avoid, as pointed out by Gunn himself: “While the DCEU does show Bruce Wayne’s parents getting shot, it does skip his backstory of becoming the version of Batman seen on screen,” he said. “Hints are dropped as to why this may be, such as the costume of a dead Robin in the Batcave, but by skimming over important elements of backstory, some of Bruce’s characterization comes off as unwarranted, unearned, and unexplained.”

Though not as popular and wide-ranging in pop culture as Batman, the backstory behind Superman, is somewhat similarly known by the DC fans. While it doesn’t need to reiterate the destruction of Krypton and Clark’s upbringing, the film might need to provide the context of the character, to avoid the confusion, which arose from the overly violent and jaded Batman, in contrast to the usual, compassionate portrayal of Bruce.

“Clark may still have a close and meaningful relationship with one or both parents in Superman: Legacy, or he could reminisce about their time together even without showing them on-screen,” Gunn assured.

Given the fact that Superman does not have a complex backstory which needs to be explained as the reason behind his straightforward ethics and optimism, Gunn believes that audiences don’t require a detailed origin story to connect the character.

“Unless Superman: Legacy plans to make dramatic changes to who Clark Kent is as a person, it should be just fine keeping his backstory to a minimum,” he concluded.

