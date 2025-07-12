How to unlock the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 continues to thrill players with new additions, and one of the biggest highlights is the arrival of the Superman Mythic.

With James Gunn’s Superman film currently drawing attention in cinemas, Fortnite has timed this Man of Steel crossover perfectly, offering players a chance to wield some truly iconic powers.

According to Game Rant, The Man of Steel Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 gives players access to flight, heat vision, super strength, and more.

It’s one of the most exciting features in the game right now, but only one player or team can use it per match.

So if you want to become Superman yourself, you’ll need to act fast and follow the right steps.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to get the Superman Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3:

1. Wait for the Mid-Game Signal

Halfway through a match in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, you’ll receive an in-game notification. This signals that Superman’s Call has appeared. A marker will pop up on your map to show the exact location.

2. Head to the Marker Immediately

As soon as the marker appears, start moving towards it. Being close to the centre of the map will give you a better chance of reaching it before anyone else.

3. Claim the Superman Mythic

Once you arrive at the location, you’ll see a glowing sigil. Interact with it to claim the Superman Mythic. Doing so will instantly transform you into Superman, launching you into the sky and activating the powers.

4. Use Superman’s Powers for a Limited Time

After activating the Superman Mythic, you’ll see a timer bar appear on the left side of your screen. You’ll have around five minutes to enjoy all of Superman’s powers, including flying and superhuman abilities.

5. Return to the Match Once Time Runs Out

When the time is up, your Superman transformation ends. You’ll be automatically teleported back to the battlefield using a rift, continuing the rest of your match as normal.

Because the Superman Mythic can only be collected by one player or team in each game, it’s important to move fast. Staying near the middle of the map in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 increases your chances of claiming it first.

The Superman Mythic is a standout feature of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, offering unique gameplay moments that fit perfectly within the season’s theme.

Whether you’re flying through the sky or using heat vision against your opponents, it’s a chance to feel like a true superhero, even if only for five minutes. Be quick, be smart, and make your moment count.