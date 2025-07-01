David Corenswet shares his take on James Gunn’s DCU plans

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet has come out in support of filmmaker James Gunn as he attempts to revive the DC universe.

After a successful stint with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn is set to kick off his DC Universe with ‘Superman,’ set to hit theatres on July 11.

However, James Gunn as DC Studios chief did not sit well with the fans of Zack Snyder, who helmed the previous DC Universe.

Ahead of the ‘Superman’ release date, some of Snyder’s fans launched an online campaign to tank the film with negative reviews and spoilers.

The movement alleged that James Gunn “fired the first shot and killed the SnyderVerse.”

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet has now backed the filmmaker’s plans and approach for the DC Universe.

During a recent interview with a foreign media outlet, the Hollywood actor was asked about Gunn’s plans for DC.

“I mean, [I know] essentially nothing. Essentially just that he means it when he says that no plan is better than the quality of the scripts and the directors who he and Peter [Safran] have to do them. I don’t know very much about the comic book fandom, and the idea of getting a timeline announcement,” he said.

David Corenswet added, “I know very little about that. But I know it’s a thing, and I know that, for better or for worse, they will compromise a timeline rather than compromise a film. They want to make good movies and good television shows, and they want them to be worth watching, and worth rewatching.”

In an apparent reference to recent DC movies getting delayed, the Hollywood actor maintained that compromising on other things was acceptable instead of hasty releases.

“If you stick too closely to the plan, you’re going to end up compromising on the things that are actually important, and the things that keep people coming back to the theatre and get people wanting to show their kids the movies that they saw. So that’s the guiding light for him and Peter moving forward,” the ‘Superman’ star said.

He added, “There are some things coming up, but that’s the main principle and that’s a good person to be working for.”