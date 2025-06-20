Rachel Brosnahan wants actors to ‘stand by’ their bad superhero films

Hollywood actor Rachel Brosnahan, awaiting the release of her ‘Superman,’ has urged actors to own their bad superhero movies.

The actor, who is set to play Lois Lane opposite David Corenswet in the upcoming superhero film, lambasted the actor who complained after their superhero films failed at the box office.

“I don’t know why people say yes [to a project] only to then turn around and complain about it. Look, I don’t want to s–t on other actors, but there was a minute where it was cool to not like superhero movies and to look back on projects like this and pooh-pooh them,” Rachel Brosnahan said during a chat with Amanda Seyfried.

According to the ‘Superman’ star, actors should not take up a role in a superhero film if they do not plan to stand by it.

“Do it or don’t do it, and then stand by it,” Rachel Brosnahan said.

It is worth noting here that several Hollywood actors, including Dakota Johnson, Christian Bale, and Ryan Reynolds, have had their say about their superhero films, which flopped at the box office.

Dakota Johnson, who starred in 2024’s ‘Madame Web,’ vowed that she would never work in a superhero film as “I don’t make sense in that world.”

“Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand,” the Hollywood actor said.

Actor Christian Bale, in the past, has criticised his experience making 2022’s Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’

Ryan Reynolds famously made his box office flop ‘Green Lantern’ movie into a running joke.

Meanwhile, ‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 11.

The film stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.