WATCH: Superman reveals his greatest strength in new teaser

DC Studios has dropped a new teaser for James Gunn’s highly anticipated ‘Superman,’ starring David Corenswet.

The latest teaser shows Superman/Clark Kent talking about his greatest strength as he faces opposition from the masses.

The footage shows Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) asking Superman, “You were out there helping them!” as he replies, “I thought I was.”

David Corenswet then says, “They have always been wrong about me. I love, I get scared, and that is being human. And that is my greatest strength.”

Set to hit theatres on July 11, ‘Superman’ marks David Corenswet’s debut as the Man of Steel in the DC Studios.

The upcoming title is the first standalone film of the character in over a decade.

The previous ‘Man of Steel’ was released in 2013 and grossed $670 million at the worldwide box office.

Apart from David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, ‘Superman’ stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as journalist Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as the Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

The upcoming DC Universe film follows Clark Kent/Superman as he faces the wrath of people after an international incident.

It is worth noting here that James Gunn has confirmed the run time of two hours and nine minutes of the film.

“Inclusive of credits/post credits the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes,” the DC Studios chief said in a social media interaction with the fans earlier this month.