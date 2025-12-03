Supermoon to illuminate night sky over Pakistan on Dec 4-5

ISLAMABAD: The last supermoon of 2025 will illuminate the night sky over Pakistan on December 04 and 05, as skywatchers flock to capture the celestial spectacle at viewing points.

Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said that the supermoon to appears up to 7.9% larger and nearly 15% brighter than a typical full Moon. The Moon would be at a distance of 357,218 kilometers distance from the Earth.

The celestial spectacle takes place when the moon comes near to our planet.

This supermoon will be the third and last of 2025 and it will be 99.8 per cent brighter on December 05 morning at 4:15am.

Suparco said that the supermoon will be 99.2 per cent brighter on December 04 evening.

The onlookers could easily watch the spectacle on the nights of December 04 and 05.

The phenomenon will be visible across the world, promising a breathtaking night sky for observers and photographers alike.

Before this event, a supermoon adorned the sky earlier on November 5.

Another supermoon expected to occur in early January 2026, though it will not be counted as part of the 2025 supermoon cycle.

Interestingly, experts noted that when a supermoon rises near the horizon, it can appear even larger to the naked eye due to an optical illusion — a phenomenon that has fascinated sky-watchers for centuries.