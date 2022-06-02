Superstore inferno: Residents asked to vacate as fire damages basement

KARACHI: Cracks have appeared on the building housing multiple flats at Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi following a massive fire at the basement of a superstore which is yet to be doused, ARY NEWS reported.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad said that the basement of the building has weakened following fire for the last 21 hours. “We are evacuating the surrounding buildings,” he said and added that five pillars in the basement have been affected due to continuous fire.

He said that residents will soon be directed to retrieve all their belongings from the building. “We are continuously monitoring the state of the building in order to take prompt action to avert any untoward situation,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that residents of the multi-storey building, affected after fire broke out at the well-known superstore, claimed that the oil was being stockpiled in the basement for two days.

Talking to ARY News, the residents pointed out that the building – near Karachi’s Jail Chowrangi – has 170 flats and over 800 families are residing here. The residents said the store management were storing oil in the basement, which is not allowed.

“If a fire erupts in the basement, it weakens the structure,” the residents said, demanding the authorities to shut down the departmental store immediately from the building.

