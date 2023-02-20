Supplementary Finance Bill to be passed from NA today

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to get the supplementary finance bill passed from the National Assembly today (Monday), ARY News reported.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha talking to media has said that the Supplementary Finance Bill will be passed from the assembly today.

“We are in online talks with the IMF,” the minister said. “We will hold virtual talks with the IMF today,” Pasha told media.

“Hopefully staff level agreement will be held soon with the IMF,” state minister said. “The matters with the lender are moving in a positive direction with no further delay expected in the agreement,” she added.

The federal cabinet approved the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 on Feb 15, providing for a 1 percent increase in general sales tax (GST) and additional taxes on luxury items as part of the reforms related to ninth review of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The federal cabinet had endorsed the Economic Coordination Committee’s taken in meetings held on February 10 and 13, 2023.

It should be noted here that President Dr Arif Alvi had recommended the federal government to pass the ‘mini budget’ legislation from the parliament instead of promulgating an ordinance.

