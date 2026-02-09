Support Card: Women can get Rs.100,000 in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Government has formally approved the issuance of the ‘Support Card’ aimed at providing financial relief of Rs.100,000 to widows across Punjab. The scheme will be introduced by the end of the current month, February 2026.

Under the ‘Support Card Scheme’, deserving widows would get financial relief directly from the Zakat Fund.

Each widow will be provided with Rs. 0.1 million, while widows with one child will receive an extra Rs. 25,000, and those with two children will get an additional Rs. 50,000.

Zakat Department has allocated Rs. 4 billion in total for this welfare project called the ‘ Support Card’ scheme.

It is believed that this initiative is an important step taken to help the weak and backward sections under the social welfare programs of the Punjab government.