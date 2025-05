ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has announced its summer vacation schedule, allowing judges to go on a maximum month-long break, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi has directed that judges can take one-month vacations between June 16 and September 8.

The judges will take turns, and for 15 days, they can also work from their preferred stations. However, judges on constitutional benches will have their vacations subject to case workload.