Supreme Court announces summer vacations

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notification for summer vacations, which would commence from June 16, ARY News reported.

The notification said, the SC will observe summer vacations from July 16 to September 8, 2025, while the court offices will remain open during the period.

The notification further said important cases will be fixed before the bench during smmer vacations.

Read more: Major update on school summer vacations

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department has finalised the dates for summer vacations in schools across the province.

According to the Secretary Schools Education, summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 9. However, if the heat intensifies, schools might be closed a week earlier.

Although the dates have been decided, no official announcement or notification has been issued yet regarding school closures.