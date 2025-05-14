web analytics
34 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Supreme Court announces summer vacations

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notification for summer vacations, which would commence from June 16, ARY News reported.

The notification said, the SC will observe summer vacations from July 16 to September 8, 2025, while the court offices will remain open during the period.

The notification further said important cases will be fixed before the bench during smmer vacations.

Read more: Major update on school summer vacations

Meanwhile, the Punjab School Education Department has finalised the dates for summer vacations in schools across the province.

According to the Secretary Schools Education, summer vacations will be observed from June 1 to August 9. However, if the heat intensifies, schools might be closed a week earlier.

Although the dates have been decided, no official announcement or notification has been issued yet regarding school closures.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.