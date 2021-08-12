SC seeks assets’ details from officers, staff

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has sought details of assets owned by the judicial officers and staff by August 15, ARY News reported.

As per the circular released by Supreme Court, the officers and the staff of the apex court have been directed to submit details of their assets in a concealed envelop latest by August 15.

“It has been observed that some of the employees in past years had submitted incomplete details of their assets,” the circular read. They have been advised to submit assets details as per their tax returns.

Those failing to submit details have been warned of strict departmental action. The move has been taken to ensure transparency and accountability of the officers and staff working in the Supreme Court.