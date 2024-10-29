Supreme Court Bar elections underway

The polling for the elections of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) underway on Tuesday to elect the central office bearers as well as vice presidents and executive members from provinces.

For the seat of Bar president Rauf Atta of Asma Jahangir group (Independents) and Munir Ahmed Khan Kakar of Hamid Khan’s group (Professionals), are contesting, while Salman Mansoor and Malik Zahid Aslam are contesting for the office of the secretary SCBA.

In the annual election of the SC Bar, for the seat of Vice President Sindh chapter, three candidates Khushhal Khan Awan, Nadeem Qureshi and Yousuf Molvi contesting, Aurangzeb Khan and Zubair Hussain competing for Additional Secretary, while four candidates Amir Jamil Virk, Ahmed Ali Diwan, Naveed ul Haq and Rizwana Jameel have been in the field for the executive member Sindh’s office.

Over 4,000 voters will be casting their votes in the SCBA elections, among them the largest number of voters, 1,414 voters are from Lahore, 516 from Karachi and 372 from Peshawar.

The polling began on 9:00 a.m. in the morning, would continue till 5:00 p.m.