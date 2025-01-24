Supreme Court Bar secretary suspended

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Salman Mansoor, has been suspended here on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Mansoor’s suspension was approved in an Executive Committee meeting. Salman Mansoor had filed a constitutional petition against the 26th amendment in his capacity as secretary.

As per the rules, it was necessary to obtain approval from the president and the Executive Committee, which was not done.

Supreme Court Bar President, Rauf Atta, stated that Mansoor was called in for clarification today.

However, instead of providing an explanation, Mansoor did not attend, leading to his suspension for violating the rules.

In response to the decision, Secretary Salman Mansoor stated that there is no provision in the rules for suspending any office bearer.

He argued that the Executive Committee does not have the authority to suspend any executive member, and the association itself does not hold such power.

Mansoor clarified that the suspension statement is only a verbal remark from the president.

Read More: SC announces special arrangements for 26th constitutional amendment case hearing

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Friday announced special arrangements for the hearing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment case, scheduled to take place on January 27.

According to a statement issued by the SC, the hearing will be held in Court Room No. 2, with enhanced security measures in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

To manage the limited capacity of the court room, special passes will be issued to authorised individuals, including lawyers and journalists. “Only those with valid passes will be allowed to enter the court room,” the SC statement read.

For those without passes, alternative arrangements have been made, including audio facilities in Court Rooms No. 6 and 7. The use of mobile phones within the court room will be strictly prohibited.

It is to be noted here that the SC’s Constitutional Bench is set to hear a set of pleas challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment and demanding the top court to strike down the same.