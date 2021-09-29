Supreme Court bench dissolved after a judge excuses to hear case

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench was dissolved after a member of bench, Justice Yahya Afridi, excused himself to hear the suo moto case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Justice Afridi while recused to hear a case with regard to recruitment in Sindh also questioned the court’s mandate to hear a suo moto case.

In his observation Justice Yahya Afridi said that the suo moto notice should be taken in the public interest and over the violation of the fundamental human rights. “It will be inappropriate to exercise the court’s suo moto mandate until a mechanism to the effect be determined,” Justice Afridi remarked.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar sent the matter to the Chief Justice after the bench dissolved.