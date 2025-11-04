Explosion rocks Supreme Court building, 4 injured

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were injured in an explosion at the cafeteria of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Police, security staff, and rescue teams quickly reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Officials said all four victims are in stable condition.

According to preliminary investigations, the explosion occurred in the central air-conditioning (AC) plant of the cafeteria during maintenance work.

The blast was so powerful that it shook the Supreme Court building, causing panic among lawyers, staff members, and visitors, who rushed outside to safety.

Police said that the incident appeared to be accidental and linked to a technical fault in the AC system. Rescue and security teams later cleared the area, and an inquiry into the cause of the explosion is underway.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan launched a new Public Facilitation Portal to enhance public access, transparency, and efficiency in the judicial process.

The portal, now live on the Court’s official website under the “Public Portal” link, serves as an interactive one-stop platform connecting citizens directly with the judiciary. It provides a range of digital tools aimed at simplifying legal procedures and reducing the need for in-person visits.

Through the Cases Information section, users can easily search case details by name, case number, or petition type, gaining instant access to information that previously required multiple visits to court offices.

The dedicated Helpline 1818 allows individuals to directly contact the Supreme Court for guidance, procedural assistance, and technical support in real time.

A detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section explains legal terms, filing procedures, and hearing protocols in clear and simple language, making the judicial system more understandable—especially for those without legal representation.