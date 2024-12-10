Supreme Court hears contempt case against PTI Founder

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court constitutional bench on Tuesday heard the government’s contempt of court petition against the PTI’s founder.

“If the government intends to run this case,” Justice Aminuddin Khan questioned. “The government will seriously pursue this case,” Additional Attorney General replied to the court. “PTI’s founder had violated the court’s order in May 25 long march”.

“If the court issued notice, it will be required to produce the PTI’s founder here,” Justice Aminuddin said. “Get the instructions from authorities over the matter,” the Judge added.

“The issue of contempt used to be between the court and the contemnor,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel said. “Why you are getting emotional, the court pointing out the way to you,” Justice Mandokhel added.

PTI’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the reply has been submitted on behalf of the PTI’s founder. “The court’s verbal order was not reached to the Founder. The lawyers were unable to contact him owing to the mobile phone service’s shutdown,” lawyer replied.

“If the court’s order noticed to the PTI founder,” Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned. “The reply has been submitted after the notice received,” PTI lawyer said.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for an indefinite period.