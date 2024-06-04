Supreme Court curtails summer vacations by one month

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan has reduced summer vacations of the Supreme Court by one month and a notification to this effect has been issued.

The summer vacation of the apex court has been curtailed owing to large number of pending cases in the court.

The vacations of the supreme court will now start from July 15, instead of June 15, the notification read.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court and its lower courts were announced to observe summer vacations from June 3 to August 3.

Owing to the break, a new roster of benches and judges was also issued to hear important cases.

During this period, the Sindh High Court’s principal seat will operate with judges in three division benches and four single benches.

Additionally, judges will be present at the high court’s Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas circuit benches to hear important cases during the vacation period.

The arrangement ensures that essential judicial services remain available while allowing for the annual summer recess.