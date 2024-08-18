Supreme Court delists Election Tribunal case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has officially delisted the Election Tribunal case, citing the unavailability of Justice Jamal Mandokhail as the primary reason, ARY News reported.

A notice regarding the delisting was issued earlier today.

The case was originally scheduled to be heard on August 19 by a five-member bench led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. However, due to the absence of Justice Jamal Mandokhail, the hearing will not proceed as planned.

PTI’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, had previously filed a request for adjournment. In his application, he noted that senior lawyer Hamid Khan is currently out of the country until September 6.

Given this situation, Hamid Khan had also submitted a leave application, requesting that the hearing on the case be postponed until his return.

The Supreme Court’s decision to delist the case means that a new date for the hearing will be set once the bench is fully available and the involved legal teams are present.