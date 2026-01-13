Supreme Court grants bail to Ismail Dahiri

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Ismail Dahiri, a former special assistant to the chief minister of Sindh and estranged People’s Party leader.

“A word, ‘powerful’ repeatedly attributed to the accused,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel said.

“It was said that he is very powerful, who is he,” Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned.

“The accused is affiliated with the People’s Party, and he also remains a former adviser,” defence counsel replied. “He has been trapped in a false case. Home Minister has registered 15 false FIRs against him,” lawyer further said.

Government lawyer pleaded to the court to adjourn the case as the case record still not reached.

“It was your responsibility to summon the case record,” said Justice Mandokhel. “You have made it a joke, why the case file not yet received,” Justice Mandokhel questioned the counsel.

“The accused kept the daughter of the complainant in forced custody,” the counsel of the complainant said. “Talk with the court about current case,” Justice Mandokhel said.

“Don’t use ‘influential’ word repeatedly, if the accused was so, his name should have been in the case on the very first day,” Justice Mandokhel remarked.

“Twenty-two people were nominated but the accused was not among them,” the Judge said.

“The incident took place with consent of accused Mohammad Ismail,” complainant’s counsel said.

The accused was roped in in the investigation on the statement of only one prosecution witness, defence counsel argued.

“Seven people were killed in the incident,” counsel of plaintiff said. “Seven people were killed, he should have been named in the case on the very first day,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel said.

The court granted bail to the accused on one lac rupees surety bonds.