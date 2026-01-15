Supreme Court grants bail to man accused of rape

ISLAMABAD: A three judges’ bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday granted bail to a man accused of rape.

“An allegation of an atrocious crime requires as serious investigation,” Justice Jamal Mandokhel remarked.

“Accused Mudassir has vehemently refused to accept the allegation,” defence counsel told the court.

Government lawyer said that the investigation has proved the girl’s stay at the home of the accused.

“It is up to the plaintiff to prove the allegation, not the accused” Justice Malik Shahzad observed.

“No person will allege a daughter to make her a spectacle,” Justice Musarrat Hilali remarked.

Justice Mandokhel said that most of such incidents even not being reported. “The medical report has also not been against the accused,” the judge said.

The government’s counsel said that the medical examination was held after two months’ delay.

“Every such case could not be a rape case,” Justice Mandokhel observed. “People keep silence because of honour of their daughters”, state counsel said.

“The girl has herself accepted it as rape, what other proof is required,” Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned. “The accused could not be convicted over the girl’s statement”, Justice Shahzad remarked.

“If someone has ever been punished over consensual sex,” Justice Mandokhel asked. “If an offender of consensual sex could be convicted under the rape clauses,” the judge further questioned.

The father of the girl had registered FIR against the accused in Toba Tek Singh last year.