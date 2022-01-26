Supreme Court hears Shahrukh Jatoi’s plea against life sentence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard Shahrukh Jatoi’s appeal against life sentence in a murder case, ARY News reported.

Shahrukh Jatoi was sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court but later the high court had commuted it into life term in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel while inquiring about the health of the convict and asked “Shahrukh Jatoi was in jail or at some other place”.

“He is in jail,” Barrister Latif Khosa replied.

Justice Ameenuddin Khan said he couldn’t read the file due to re-scheduling of cases. The counsel said that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court had ruled for applying the terrorism clause in the case.

Barrister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that after a decision of the apex court’s seven member bench it was not a case of terrorism.

Justice Ameenuddin said that all case points will be reviewed in the next hearing of the case.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case for three weeks.

Shahrukh Jatoi was involved in the killing of Shahzeb Khan, the only son of a retired DSP, in Defence Housing Authority in December 2012. An ATC had handed him death sentence in 2013.

In 2017, the complainant side had ‘pardoned’ him under the Qisas and Diyat law. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of it. Subsequently, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the the Sindh High Court (SHC).

