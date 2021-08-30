SC irked over arrest of suspect from its premises, NAB chief takes notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Monday warned action against the NAB officials who apprehended a suspect from the apex court’s premises, ARY NEWS reported.

The apex court also approved an interim bail of the suspect who was arrested for his role in a modaraba-related scam from within the premises of the apex court as the NAB chairman also took notice of the incident.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court today, the court granted bail to the owner of a modaraba company, Saifur Rehman against Rs1 million surety bonds after the persecutor general NAB apologized over the arrest made by the watchdog’s officials from within the court’s premises.

Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked as to what urgency forced the NAB officials to make a dramatic effort to arrest the suspect from within the apex court’s premises.

“Why should we not get a case registered against the NAB officials over the act,” he remarked and directed each official of the authority involved in it to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 besides also seeking a detailed video of the entire episode during the next hearing.

The acting CJP said that they could not allow anyone to disgrace the court and would uphold its sanctity and honour. “The video will identify the officials involved,” he said and added that if NAB had to recover an amount it should be done legally rather than harassing the suspect.

Read More: NAB ARRESTS SAIF-UR-REHMAN IN MUDARABA FRAUD CASE

The NAB prosecutor admitted his mistake and said that he would seek a written apology from the suspect also.

The court later adjourned the hearing for September 01.

Meanwhile, Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal also took notice of the incident and directed the NAB Rawalpindi to submit a detailed report in this regard within 24 hours.

He directed action against the officials involved in the entire episode.