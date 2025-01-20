Supreme Court issues contempt show-cause notice to Addl Registrar

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued show-cause notice of contempt of the court to its Additional Registrar Nazar Abbas, ordering him to appear in person, ARY News reported.

Barrister Salahuddin during the hearing of a case informed the bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah that the court had ordered to fix the case today, but the cause list was not issued.

“Why the case with regard to the Supreme Court benches powers, was not fixed before the court,” Justice Shah asked as he summoned the court official.

Deputy Registrar Zulfiqar Ahmed appeared before the court and informed about the leave of the additional registrar.

Deputy Registrar informed the court that the Judges Committee has decided that the case with regard to the constitutional amendment will be fixed before the Constitutional Bench on January 27.

“I am also a member of the committee, I have been unaware about it,” Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said.

Justice Ayisha Malik asked why the cause list of the entire week has been changed and demanded a written order to this respect.

Deputy Registrar said they didn’t receive any written order of the judges committee. “When the office didn’t receive any order, why the case has not been fixed,” Justice Shah questioned.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi remarked that no one has been authorized to transfer the case.

Deputy Registrar told the court that the Research Officer in a note said that the cases about legal questions will be heard by the Constitutional Bench.

“Now the research officer will review the court orders and decide they are correct or not,” Justice Ayisha Malik remarked. “I didn’t see any case in my judicial career that has vanished as it happens now,” she said.

The court issued show cause notice to the Additional Registrar Supreme Court to appear in person. “Inform the court why the case was not fixed for hearing today,” the bench ordered.

The court deferred hearing of the case till tomorrow (Tuesday).