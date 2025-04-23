Supreme Court denies reports of bugging devices in Judge’s chamber

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically denied a false news circulating on social media claiming that surveillance or bugging devices were discovered in the chamber of a judge.

In an official press release, the apex court termed the circulating news as “completely baseless, unfounded, and concocted.”

“A news item currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging the recovery of bugging or surveillance devices from the chambers of an Hon’ble Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is completely baseless, unfounded, and concocted” the statement read.

Supreme Court categorically stated that no such incident has taken place.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan strongly denies the veracity of this false claim, which appears to be aimed at misleading the public and undermining the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.

Earlier, Supreme Court established a dedicated Anti-Corruption Hotline 03264442444, to reinforce its commitment to accountability and removing hurdles in expeditious justice for the public.

The incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi is determined to foster an environment free of corruption and guided by the principles of accountability and fairness.

The Chief Justice shared a message for the general public encouraging them to come forward and contact the hotline of the Supreme Court if anyone offers them help in fixing dates etc or undue favours for money.

This Anti-Corruption Hotline has been developed with a focus on key characteristics that ensure its effectiveness.

It provides a secure and confidential platform for the complainants to report incidents of graft, favouritism, or any form of corrupt practices, without fear of retaliation.

Whistleblower’s identity is protected, and the choice of remaining anonymous is fully respected.

The Hotline is accessible through multiple channels, including phone, online portal, email, and text messages, and supports communication in Urdu and English.