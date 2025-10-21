Supreme Court launches new public portal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has launched a new Public Facilitation Portal to enhance public access, transparency, and efficiency in the judicial process.

The portal, now live on the Court’s official website under the “Public Portal” link, serves as an interactive one-stop platform connecting citizens directly with the judiciary. It provides a range of digital tools aimed at simplifying legal procedures and reducing the need for in-person visits.

1. Case Information Access:

Through the Cases Information section, users can easily search case details by name, case number, or petition type, gaining instant access to information that previously required multiple visits to court offices.

2. Helpline 1818:

The dedicated Helpline 1818 allows individuals to directly contact the Supreme Court for guidance, procedural assistance, and technical support in real time.

3. FAQs for Public Understanding:

A detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section explains legal terms, filing procedures, and hearing protocols in clear and simple language, making the judicial system more understandable—especially for those without legal representation.

4. Application Tracking:

The Applications Status section provides real-time updates on applications such as Early Hearing Requests, General Adjournments, and Video Link Petitions. Applicants can track their submissions from filing to decision, ensuring full transparency and reducing administrative delays.

This feature particularly benefits litigants from remote areas and overseas Pakistanis, allowing them to stay informed without being physically present—advancing the Court’s vision of justice without barriers.

5. Complaints and Feedback:

The Complaints and Inquiries module allows citizens to submit feedback, grievances, and improvement suggestions via the Feedback Portal, strengthening institutional accountability and public engagement.

6. Overseas Litigants Portal:

This dedicated platform provides secure communication and case monitoring tools for Pakistanis living abroad, ensuring they remain connected with their legal proceedings in Pakistan.

7. Anti-Corruption Reporting:

The portal also includes an Anti-Corruption Reporting mechanism, offering a safe and confidential channel to report unethical practices—reflecting the Supreme Court’s zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct.