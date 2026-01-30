Supreme Court bans use of ‘Bakhidmat Janab SHO’ in police complaints

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has prohibited citizens from addressing police officers as “Bakhidmat Janab SHO” (Respected Sir) in complaints and official applications, marking a significant shift in the language used in police-citizen interactions, ARY News reported.

The apex court emphasized that a Station House Officer (SHO) is a public servant and not a master whom citizens are required to serve. From now on, complaints should simply address the officer as “Janab SHO,” ending the use of outdated and subservient language.

The ruling also clarified that the individual lodging a First Information Report (FIR) will now be referred to as the informant, not the complainant, except in private criminal cases. The term “complainant” will be limited to such private cases only.

Additionally, the Supreme Court of Pakistan prohibited the use of the word “fryadi” (petitioner or one pleading for mercy) in police documentation, stating that it implies begging for justice rather than asserting one’s rights.

The court warned police officers that delays in registering FIRs are unacceptable, highlighting that such delays could lead to the loss of crucial evidence. Officers were cautioned that under Section 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code, they may face legal consequences for postponing FIR registration.

The judgment, authored by Justice Salahuddin Panwhar, was issued following points raised by Judicial Law Clerk Muhammad Subhan Malik. The court underscored the need for a major reform in the relationship between citizens and police, calling for a more professional and rights-based approach by the state.