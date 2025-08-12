Supreme Court to remain open on August 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open and fully operational on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, in accordance with its regular schedule.

The Islamabad administration declared holiday on August 13. However, the Supreme Court of Pakistan clarified that it will remain open tomorrow.

“In light of the notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory, declaring August 13, 2025, as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory—excluding offices engaged in essential services—it is clarified that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as a constitutional institution, will continue to conduct its judicial proceedings and administrative functions without interruption,” the SCP said in an official statement.

Litigants, lawyers, and other stakeholders have been advised to follow their scheduled hearings and official engagements as usual, the statement added.