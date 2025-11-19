SC Rules 2025 temporarily enforced in Federal Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court has temporarily adopted the Supreme Court Rules 2025, according to a notification issued on Wednesday following a full court meeting, ARY News reported.

The notification, signed by Registrar Muhammad Hafeezullah Khan, states that the new arrangement takes effect immediately. Under the temporary framework, Orders 11, 13 and 37 will not apply.

According to the current rules, every case will be heard by a bench consisting of at least two judges, while appeals against decisions of a division bench will be heard by a bench of at least three members.

The court has also allowed Senior Advocates, Advocates-on-Record (AORs) and ASC-level lawyers to appear before it during this interim period.

Officials said the temporary adoption of the SC Rules aims to ensure the smooth functioning of the newly established Federal Constitutional Court until its own permanent procedural code is finalized.

Earlier, the Supreme Court convened a Full Court meeting after Parliament passed the 27th constitutional amendment, prompting two judges to resign.

According to the statement issued by the SC, the Full Court unanimously approved updates to the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.

The revisions were based on recommendations prepared by a committee comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

The Committee was constituted under Rule 1(4) of Order I of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 to remove the difficulties arising in giving effect to its provisions.

The Full Court extended sincere appreciation to each member of the Committee individually for undertaking such a massive task of meticulously reviewing the SC Rules, 1980, drafting the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 and addressing the suggestions thereon for removal of difficulties, the statement noted.

The court stated that the updated Supreme Court Rules, 2025 are to improve service delivery and ensure inexpensive and expeditious administration of justice.

The Full Court also unanimously approved grant of status of Senior Advocate Supreme Court to Muhammad Munir Paracha, Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan in terms of Rule 5 of Order IV of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, the statement concluded.

Chief Justice (CJ) Yahya Afridi of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had called the Full Court session after three judges of the SC wrote letters to the CJ requesting the session.